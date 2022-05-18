Platform ticket price at Pune railway station temporarily hiked to 30

PUNE In a bid to avoid unwanted people at Pune railway station premises and platforms, during the ongoing summer vacations, the Pune railway division has decided to increase the platform ticket rate on a temporary basis from ₹10 to ₹30. This hike will be applicable between May 18 to 31. The decision was also taken due to the recent incident of a suspicious object looking like a bomb which was found at the entrance gate of the station.

As per the information given by the railways, the passengers with confirmed ticket reservations or passengers with RAC tickets are allowed to come to the platforms. Passengers who are having names in the waiting list are not allowed to come to the platforms or travel by trains, so such passengers should now crowd at the station premises.

“Looking at the increasing number of the crowd during this summer vacation period, we have increased the platform ticket to ₹30 on a temporary basis till May 31. Our appeal to passengers and their relatives or friends who come to drop or pick up, is to avoid crowding at the premises,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

On May 13, a suspicious object was found at the Pune railway station, after which the circulating area near platform No. 1 was sealed by the police and bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) were called.

While passengers are unhappy with this decision, Ketan Alhat a regular passenger said, “There are beggars, drunkards and several unwanted people roaming around the platforms and outside the station, no action is taken on them. However, platform ticket rate has been increased for those who follow the rules. This is not right decision by the railways,”