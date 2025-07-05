Plot to kill MLA Sunil Shelke foiled in Pimpri-Chinchwad, SIT to be formed

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have uncovered a conspiracy to murder Sunil Shelke, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Maval constituency. During a discussion in the state assembly on Friday, Shelke raised serious concerns through a calling attention motion, prompting the state government to take immediate action. The conspiracy came to light on July 26, 2023, when the anti-dacoity cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police carried out a major operation in Talegaon Dabhade based on a tipoff. (HT)

Responding to the motion the same day, minister of state for home affairs Yogesh Kadam assured the House that a special investigation team (SIT) will be constituted to conduct an in-depth probe into the matter.

The conspiracy came to light on July 26, 2023, when the anti-dacoity cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police carried out a major operation in Talegaon Dabhade based on a tipoff. Initially, two persons were arrested whereas a further probe led to the arrest of seven persons in total. All accused have a criminal history involving murder, attempt to murder, extortion, arson, and possession of illegal arms. The police recovered nine pistols, 42 live cartridges, machetes, and other deadly weapons from them.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the seized weapons were meant to be used in the planned murder of Shelke. The accused hail from Madhya Pradesh, Jalna, Vadgaon and Kalewadi and reportedly have no personal enmity with Shelke, raising suspicions of a powerful mastermind operating behind the scenes.

“These accused come from poor backgrounds, yet they had access to expensive weapons and could afford top legal representation. Who is funding them? Who is the real mastermind behind the murder plot?” Shelke questioned in the assembly, pointing to a larger, more sinister conspiracy.

Kadam informed the House that the accused had been in prison for a year-and-a-half and were later externed from Pune district for two years. Notwithstanding, they were found hiding in the district which Shelke highlighted as a serious lapse in enforcement.

Kadam assured that the matter is being taken seriously and if required, an SIT will be constituted to unearth the conspiracy. He said that information about a Madhya Pradesh-based arms supplier named ‘Devaraj’ has been shared with the concerned state government.

However, after Shelke once again highlighted the serious nature of the conspiracy, Kadam assured that an SIT would be constituted to investigate the matter in detail. Kadam also asked Shelke to share whatever information the latter might have with the police so as to help take necessary action.