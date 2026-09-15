PM likely to open Pune Metro Line 3 virtually by September-end

PUNE: The long-awaited Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 is likely to open for passengers by the end of September with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate the service virtually.

The long-awaited Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 is likely to open for passengers by the end of September with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate the service virtually. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) plans to begin operations at 17 of the corridor’s 23 stations, revising its earlier plan to open 12 stations in the first phase.

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The move follows the commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) clearing the first 12 stations for passenger operations. The safety regulator is expected to inspect five additional stations next week, paving the way for the expanded service.

Abhijit Chaudhari, metropolitan commissioner, PMRDA, said the authority was working towards commencing passenger services after obtaining the required safety clearances.

“The CMRS inspection of the five additional stations is expected next week. The inauguration is likely to be held virtually at the end of this month. We will get confirmation of the inauguration date in a couple of days,” he said.

The 23.23-km corridor will connect Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar through key areas, including Wakad, Balewadi and Baner. It is expected to provide an alternative to the congested Hinjewadi-Baner-Shivajinagar road network and improve connectivity between the IT hub and central Pune.

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{{^usCountry}} Six stations to remain closed initially {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Six stations to remain closed initially {{/usCountry}}

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While 17 stations are planned to open initially, six will remain closed until pending work is completed and the required safety clearances are obtained.

These include Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Reserve Bank of India and Shivajinagar.

Officials said work is continuing at these stations and adjoining sections. Starting services will allow passenger operations to begin without waiting for the entire corridor to be completed.

CMRS inspection crucial

CMRS will assess the stations and related infrastructure before granting the necessary safety clearance. PMRDA will finalise the operational plan following the inspection. The first 12 stations were earlier planned for the initial phase, with the authority targeting a June-end launch. The opening was subsequently delayed.

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Virtual inauguration likely

The inauguration is expected to be conducted virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The final date will depend on the CMRS clearance and the prime minister’s schedule. Officials said the Line 3 inauguration was being planned separately and was not linked to political programmes in Baramati.

Project faced repeated delays

The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor has faced several delays since construction began, with its opening schedule revised multiple times due to construction work and the readiness of stations and related infrastructure. Once fully operational, the 23.23-km corridor will have all 23 stations in service.