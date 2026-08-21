Four TBMs to arrive in Pune in November for Swargate-Katraj underground metro work

Work on the much-awaited Swargate-Katraj underground metro extension is set to gather pace with four tunnel boring machines (TBMs) expected to arrive in Pune in November this year. The machines will be deployed for underground tunnel construction once they are assembled while the launching shaft at Swargate is being readied. Once completed, the 5.46 km Swargate-Katraj extension will allow commuters to travel directly between Swargate and Katraj by Metro. (HT FILE)

Preparatory work for underground construction has already begun. Shaft excavation for the metro stations is underway, with work for the Market Yard station having started on Monday. The shafts will provide access for construction and other underground works. Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro Rail Corporation Limited, on Thursday said that inspection of the TBMs has been completed at the manufacturing facility in Chennai and their assembly is underway.

“The site inspection for the TBMs has been successfully completed in Chennai and assembly is currently underway. The machines will arrive in Pune by November once our launching shaft opposite Nilyama theatre near Swargate is fully prepared,” Gadgil said.

The arrival of the TBMs is a significant milestone for the project as construction of the underground tunnels is the most challenging component of the corridor. The machines will have to excavate through rocky strata while maintaining safety and precision in densely populated areas.

Once the machines arrive in Pune, they will be assembled at the launching shaft before being lowered under the ground for tunnelling. The tunnelling work will progress simultaneously along with the construction of the metro stations and associated underground structures.

The tunnelling operation will eventually involve all four TBMs with two machines working from the Swargate side and two from the Katraj side. According to Maha-Metro, the shaft at the Katraj end will be integrated with the station layout.

“All four TBMs will converge and make their final exit at Padmavati. Given the rocky strata along this route, we anticipate a tunnelling speed of approximately 10 metres per day per machine similar to the progress achieved during phase 1,” Gadgil said.

The TBMs will operate at a depth of around 28 metres below ground level. Maha-Metro has fixed timelines for deployment tunnelling and completion of work for each machine.

Once completed, the 5.46 km Swargate-Katraj extension will allow commuters to travel directly between Swargate and Katraj by Metro. The project is expected to provide an alternative to road-based transport on one of the busiest stretches in south Pune; reduce pressure on the existing road network; and improve connectivity to major residential, commercial and transport hubs in south Pune.