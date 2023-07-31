Business adversely impacted at Tilak Road as PMC gears up for PM’s visits

The scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sir Parashuram Bhau College (SP College) is likely to have adverse effects on many businesses located on and around Tilak Road. In the wake of PM Modi’s visit to the area, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) took action on many structures on Friday, resulting in the disruption of internet service in the area. The removal of broadband service overhead wires caused banks and tax consultancy offices on Tilak Road to be severely affected.

The service interruption caused significant inconvenience for tax consultants and businesses in the area. As the last date for payment of municipal income tax and income tax is July 31, the disruption made it impossible for many to pay their taxes on time.

The interruption also impacted bank services, adding to the woes of the affected businesses.

Despite inquiries made by citizens and broadband service providers, the PMC administration provided no update regarding the restoration of services. It is estimated that it may take at least seven days to resume internet service in the Tilak and other Roads.

Advocate Makund Bakre, who practices taxation, expressed his dissatisfaction with the service shutdown, underlining its adverse effect on their everyday activities.

He went on to say, “Action on illegal structures is much needed, however, the authorities should have given prior intimation before taking action as it may disrupt internet and telecom services. The timing is not ideal because the deadline for filing tax returns and paying PMC’s property tax is August 31.

Shrinivas Kandul, additional city engineer of the electrical department of PMC said, “We have removed about 14 kilometres of hanging wires on various roads in city to date. Internet service has indeed been impeded because of the action. I received calls from public and chartered accountants. I advised them that they should be required to obtain permitted connections from concerned internet service providers.”

