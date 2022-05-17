PMC administrator acting as NCP agent; conduct early elections, says BJP
PUNE As the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the state election commission to hold elections after monsoon, it is now clear that the administrator will be incharge of the civic body and its operations for the next four to five months.
Both, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city units have demanded that the state election commission conduct the civic polls earlier in the city as it is not right to keep the city and the house without elected representatives for more than 6 months.
The tenure of the ruling BJP at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ended in the first week of March, since the, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar has been the administrator.
BJP’s city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “The municipal commissioner is working an NCP agent now. Earlier, when the BJP was in power, the civic body had taken various decisions, however, the commissioner is not executing it on priority.”
“If there are elected members, they keep pressure on the administration. Now, there is water crisis in the city and pre-monsoon work is delayed. As it is clear that the BJP will be back in power, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will try to postpone the elections. Our demand is to hold the elections earlier,” added Mulik.
NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We respect the apex court’s decision, but at the same time, it was our will to get OBC reservation.”
“Pune is a huge city and keeping the city without elected members in municipal corporation is not good. The administrator also has limitations when it comes to taking any policy decisions. Many committees are not functional, which has brought a halt to crucial policy decisions. We are prepared for the elections, and demand that it be held sooner,” added Jagtap.
-
Karnataka Governor gives assent to anti-conversion ordinance
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday gave his assent to the Ordinance that gave effect to the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion bill. The bill was passed in the Assembly in December last year but was pending before the Council where the ruling BJP is one short of a majority. The Karnataka government promulgated the Karnataka Protection of Right To Freedom of Religion Ordinance on May 12.
-
Tata Motors questions disqualification of BEST tender, moves HC
Mumbai A vacation bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport to respond to a petition filed by Tata Motors Ltd., challenging the civic body's decision to disqualify the automobile manufacturer for tender for supplying 1,400 electric buses. According to the petition, BEST has on February 26 invited the bids for supplying 1,400 single decker electric buses.
-
SGPC to intensify preaching of Sikhism through digital media
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday decided to intensify Dharam Parchar (preaching of Sikh religion) through various digital means on an international level. The decision was taken during the meeting of SGPC's Dharam Parchar committee, which was chaired by president Harjinder Singh Dhami. Dhami also took strict note of disrespect of gutka (handy book of gurbani) in Bathinda.
-
Minister says Haryana not releasing ‘Delhi’s share of water', residents suffer
The Delhi Jal board said water supply will be affected till the pond level improves to normal. Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Kalkaji, Shakti Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Ramlila Ground, Burari, Greater Kailash, and parts of Cantonment area are some of the places where the DJB said water supply will be hit starting Tuesday.
-
Amid row, Karnataka Textbook Society says Chapter on Bhagat Singh 'not removed'
Amid allegations in some quarters that a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was omitted, the Karnataka Textbook Society on Tuesday clarified that the chapter has not been removed, and the Kannada textbook of Class 10 is currently at the printing stage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics