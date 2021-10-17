Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC appoints agency to survey, regularise illegal overhead cables
pune news

PMC appoints agency to survey, regularise illegal overhead cables

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a private agency to survey illegal overhead cables in the city and charge them fees to regularise it
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a private agency to survey illegal overhead cables in the city and charge them fees to regularise it. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By Abhay Khairnar

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a private agency to survey illegal overhead cables in the city and charge them fees to regularise it.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Laying of overhead cables is illegal. There are unauthorised and hazardous cable TV, mobile and internet wires all over city. To avoid laying charges, agencies and operators draw overhead cable network across the city and affects the civic body’s revenue. PMC is facing financial problems because of the Covid situation.”

Post the agency surveys the overhead cables in the city, PMC will charge for laying the wires plus 10 per cent fine.

As the charges would be high, PMC expects operators to henceforth do away with drawing of cables overhead and seek permission from PMC for underground network.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

I insisted that Uddhav Thackeray become Maha CM: Sharad Pawar’s snipe at Devendra Fadnavis

Post reopening of Pune airport, night operations to remain shut after October 30

Pune city experiences dip in minimum temperature

Residents oppose clearing of forest land at Warje Malwadi
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP