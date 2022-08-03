Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC appoints EIL for third party inspection of devp works

PMC appoints EIL for third party inspection of devp works

pune news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:53 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed Central government- owned Engineers India Limited (EIL) for third party audit of its development works
As it is mandatory for civic body to audit its development works by a third party, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar renewed the contract with EIL for next five years till 2027. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed Central government- owned Engineers India Limited (EIL) for third party audit of its development works.

As it is mandatory for civic body to audit its development works by a third party, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar renewed the contract with EIL for next five years till 2027.

PMC would audit works up to 400 crore every year from the same organisation. Civic works above Rs10 lakh need third party inspection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP