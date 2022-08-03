PMC appoints EIL for third party inspection of devp works

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed Central government- owned Engineers India Limited (EIL) for third party audit of its development works.

As it is mandatory for civic body to audit its development works by a third party, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar renewed the contract with EIL for next five years till 2027.

PMC would audit works up to ₹400 crore every year from the same organisation. Civic works above Rs10 lakh need third party inspection.