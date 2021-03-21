Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC approves mid-block crossings on Lal Bahadur Shastri road
pune news

PMC approves mid-block crossings on Lal Bahadur Shastri road

In an attempt to improve the safety of pedestrians and as part of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s road safety campaign initiatives, mid-block pedestrian crossings will be soon seen on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) road
By Prachi Bari, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:55 PM IST
HT Image

In an attempt to improve the safety of pedestrians and as part of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s road safety campaign initiatives, mid-block pedestrian crossings will be soon seen on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) road.

Former Pune mayor Mukta Tilak had agreed to build mid-block pedestrian crossings on 100 km of divided arterial streets to improve the safety of pedestrians while crossing mid-blocks in the city of Pune.

“Safer and well-designed mid-block crossings are required for a pedestrian to cross the street at mid-block safely and conveniently. It helps in increasing the safety on the street for both pedestrians and other road users by reducing the detour length and pedestrians’ fatalities. It also improves traffic discipline as well as visibility of the street,” said Aditya Chawande, architect, who is working with the PMC on the pilot project.

The Pune pedestrian policy also has the provision of providing mid-block crossings as per IRC 103:2012 which recommends having mid-block crossings for pedestrians at an interval of 80 metres to 150 metres as per the context.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arjun Kadhe fulfils dream of becoming national champion

Six booked for thrashing contractor over non-payment

Three arrested in 2018 murder case acquitted based on DNA test

PMC diverts 300 crore reserved for big projects towards ward-wise development works

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has selected 12 divided arterial streets of Pune city having a varied edge for the project. The first phase of selected streets combined length is approximately 45 km of the total 100 km project package.

Parisar with the support of AXA has developed the proposed typical design templates for the pedestrian mid-block crossings for Lal Bahadur Shastri road and presented it to the PMC and the NMT committee in a meeting held in December 2020 which was approved for pilot implementation.

The proposed design has a total of four mid-block crossings of which two of at-grade and two of raised crossings are proposed.

PMC engineers Lalit Bode, and deputy engineer Hemant Jagtap visited LBS road on March 19th for a final check before implementation

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP