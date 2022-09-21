PMC approves 5 crore to beautify public toilets

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has approved Rs5 crore to repair and beautify public toilets in the city.

As the Swachh Bharat Mission is underway, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved funds to keep public and community toilets clean and in good condition.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “Under beautification process, PMC will carry out works like changing flooring, installing hand wash basins etc. At some places, PMC would need to change the urinal and toilet seats as they are damaged.”

Recently, PMC had given a nod to clean the public toilets with the help of jetting machines. Earlier the public toilets were cleaned manually but as PMC use to clean them once a day, residents complained of unbearable stink.

Some ward offices have appointed private agencies for the same and toilet cleaning work has started on the ground.