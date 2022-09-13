PMC approves Rs50 lakh to clear lakes of hyacinth

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has allocated Rs50 lakh to remove water hyacinth from Katraj and Jambulwadi lakes.

The health department had placed the proposal to remove hyacinth from Nanasaheb Peshwe lake and Rajiv Gandhi Zoo lake at Katraj and Jambulwadi lake.

Residents Raju Pardesi and Vasant More said, “Following increase in population, drainage water is entering the upper lake at Katraj.”

A PMC health department official on condition of anonymity said, “The main reason for water hyacinth in lakes is drainage water. We have raised the issue of segregating and treating drainage matter with departments concerned.”

According to a civic official, urban development at Mangedewadi and Jambulwadi saw rise in population and drainage water from these areas entering lakes.

Agency appointed to collect biowaste from slaughter house

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed an agency to collect and dispose of biowaste from Kondhwa slaughter house.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar cleared the proposal put forward by the health department. The agency appointed for next three years will collect biowaste and dispose it scientifically. Earlier, tenders were floated and the agency who quoted the lowest cost was appointed.

