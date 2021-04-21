Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC asks citizens to vacate dilapidated wadas
pune news

PMC asks citizens to vacate dilapidated wadas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued notices to citizens who are staying in dilapidated wadas and buildings in the city and asked them to vacate it due to safety reasons
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 09:14 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued notices to citizens who are staying in dilapidated wadas and buildings in the city and asked them to vacate it due to safety reasons.

Every year, the PMC issues a public notice before monsoon to avoid any accident.

City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “The PMC conducted a survey of dilapidated wadas and issued notices to citizens who are living in them.”

A PMC officer on anonymity said, “It is an annual routine process to issue the notice, but citizens do not vacate their homes and continue to stay in dangerous buildings. As there is a tenant and owner issue, tenants are worried that if they vacate the home, they will not retain any claim on property.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP