PMC asks PMRDA to halt new building permissions in Wagholi over infrastructure gaps

PUNE: Facing mounting complaints over inadequate civic infrastructure in the merged areas — particularly Wagholi — the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to stop granting new building permissions in the locality until basic amenities such as roads, drainage, and water supply are improved.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday visited Wagholi to meet residents, who staged a protest and stopped his vehicle to highlight the poor condition of civic services.

“The PMC will prioritise providing basic infrastructure in these areas and set a clear timeline for completion. Strict action will be taken against officers who fail to adhere to it,” Ram said after interacting with citizens.

He added that he will write to the state government and PMRDA commissioner, requesting a temporary halt on new construction permissions in Wagholi until the municipal corporation is able to match infrastructure with the pace of development.

PMC officer Madhav Jagtap confirmed the commissioner’s visit and said residents expressed strong resentment over the delay in civic works. “The commissioner assured them that the issues would be addressed on priority,” he said.

Residents alleged that despite paying property taxes to the civic body, they continue to suffer from lack of basic facilities.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, a resident, said, “We have been paying all our taxes, but the situation hasn’t improved. We expected better amenities after Wagholi was merged with the municipal corporation.”

Another resident, Mamta Singh, added, “Wagholi is one of the fastest-growing localities, but poor civic management has made living here difficult.”

The merged areas, including Wagholi, Mundhwa, Undri, Pisoli, and others, have been struggling with poor roads, irregular water supply, and inadequate sewage networks. The PMC has repeatedly cited financial constraints and pending approvals for delays in extending civic infrastructure to these newly added zones.