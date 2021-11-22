PMC auditoriums in a state of total neglect

PUNE The original audio system installed at the Anna Bhau Sathe auditorium has been replaced with duplicate equipment and CCTV cameras on the premises have been damaged, an inspection conducted by the Pune Municipal Corporation ahead of reopening the auditorium has revealed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matter was made public at the general body meeting held on Monday when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporators Subhash Jagtap and Prashant Jagtap raised the issue.

The electric department on October 26 wrote a letter to the cultural department stating: “Earlier sound systems were installed in the auditorium, but all that has been stolen. Instead of that the original sound system duplicate speakers have been placed.”

NCP leader Jagtap said, “The auditorium is closed. To be able to do this, the person must be an expert and it would require time to replace the equipment. This has happened hand –in-hand with the administration.”

Jagtap added, “I represent the Wanowrie area. The Mahatma Phule auditorium also has been misused during the lockdown. While cleaning the auditorium, 500 empty alchohol bottles were found.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, during the lockdown, at least 200 chairs at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch have been damaged.

It was also revealed that the Mahatma Phule auditorium in Wanowrie has allegedly become a den for alcohol consumption.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar promised the general body meeting that the administration will file a police case in these matters.

Elected members raised the question about security guards posted round the clock at all these places and that there should be a record of persons entering the auditorium even when it is closed.