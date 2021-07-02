PMC audits Covid bills, returns Rs19,51,642 to patients, families in 7 days

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) scrutinised 69 Covid bills between June 24 and June 30 and returned Rs19,51,642 to patients and their families. The civic body initiated the Covid bill audit last year following reports of inflated bills by private hospitals.

Though bills above ₹1.5 lakh were audited earlier, post second wave in May, all Covid bills are probed.

Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC health chief, said that auditors appointed at 30 private hospitals check pre and post-Covid treatment bills of these hospitals across the city.

“We have 30 auditors so far and every bill is scrutinised by them. The intention is no Covid patient should be overcharged,” said Dr Bharti.

As per PMC officials, ₹4,84,26,733 was returned to Covid patients and their families by June 26 and 1,469 bills were audited.

Rubal Agarwal, PMC assistant commissioner, said PMC covers all major private hospitals for bill audits.

“As of now, as there are less cases, we have only covered big private hospitals. As the cases increase, we may rethink of covering more hospitals. If there are any complaints, the patient and their family can reach out to PMC anytime,” said Agarwal.

As the second wave of Covid started in March, private hospital bills were audited by the PMC officials as many patients complained about overcharging and inflation of bills by private hospitals. Many private hospitals despite several notices by PMC were seen charging inflated bills to Covid patients.

Health activists from the city have urged the civic body to scrutinise bills of non-Covid patients as well. State health minister Rajesh Tope in May instructed PMC to conduct audit of all Covid bills.

He stated that earlier only bills above Rs1.5 lakh were audited. However, now, every bill of Covid-19 treatment should be audited as many hospitals break up the bills into multiple parts with small amounts. A separate auditor should be assigned by the administration at each private hospital, said Tope.