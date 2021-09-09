PMC bans physical darshan at Ganesh mandaps; only online

PUNE After a state government order on Wednesday banning physical darshan (worship/blessing) at public Ganesh mandaps during the Ganesh festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also prohibited physical darshan by issuing an order on Thursday.

State authorities made it clear that people would not be allowed to visit the mandaps during the festival starting from Friday. Only online darshan or telecast from the mandaps would be allowed.

Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar urged people to follow Covid- appropriate behaviour and avoid crowding during the annual festival. He earlier had warned that the strict restrictions would return in Pune if crowding is noticed on the first day of the festival.

“Ganesh utsav should be celebrated cautiously and in the accordance with Covid-appropriate behaviour. There is a risk of a third Covid wave and we should not create any opportunity to let it happen,” said Ajit Pawar.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the Covid virus during the Ganapti festival Pune’s five ‘Manache Ganapati’ mandals appealed to devotees to opt for online darshan this year. Pune’s five Manache Ganapatis are the attraction for devotees during the festival. Dagdusheth Ganapti is also a popular attraction for devotees. The Dagdusheth Mandal has arranged for online darshan of the idol.

Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil also a conducted a meeting with the Zilla Parishad authorities to review the preparedness to deal with Covid.