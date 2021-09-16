PMC chief instructs visiting and cross-checking doubtful works under ward development funds

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to strictly monitor development works and has issued directions to ward officers, zonal officers and the additional commissioner to pay visits to doubtful works suggested under the corporator’s ward development funds and cross-check them before paying the requisite amounts to the concerned contractors.

With corporators having started using their ward development funds and concerned ward offices floating tenders for the development works ahead of civic polls, the commissioner has taken such a decision to monitor development works, avoid duplication of work, and curtail unnecessary spending on development works.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The vigilance department raises objection to duplication of work in ward-level development works. Thereafter, we pursue the matter and visit the suggested spots. During the meeting, the PMC commissioner gave verbal orders to ward- and zonal- officals to visit the development works and review doubtful works.”

“A few days ago, we found the same drainage work in different areas within the same ward. However, we conducted a series of meetings and cross-checked the details of the work. Thereafter we found that different small works had been combined under one work. In another case, work completed last year was suggested in the same area and investigation revealed that last year, the work area had been changed and that this year, the same work was proposed. In such cases, we check the documents and visit the places. If we find any misleading information or irregularities, the concerned officials are punished,” Khemnar said.

There have been a few instances of duplication of work. For example, the gardens’ department issued two tenders for the same work in February 2021, including development works at Unity Park located in ward number 27. While the civic administration assured inquiry, nothing happened. Similarly in July, the Warje-Karvenagar ward office issued two tenders for the same work of shredding in ward number 13 (C) named Erandwane-Happy colonies. In the tender notice, the ward office mentioned two jobs of shredding in ward number 13 (C) at an estimated amount of Rs177,911 (PMC/zone 3/2021-22/Warje-Karvenagar/79) and the other tender worth Rs2 lakh (PMC/zone 3/2021-22/Warje-Karvenagar/77) for the same work.

In a third instance in the first week of July, the PMC received complaints of multiple tenders for the same work. At that time, the administration explained that the work was divided into different parts, which included changing drainage pipelines.