PMC clears 6.24 crore for machine cleaning of public toilets

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Rs6.24 crore for cleaning public and community toilets with the help of jetting machines.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar allocated Rs6.24 crore for the project and the civic body has floated tender for zone-wise coverage of areas.

Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste department, said, “PMC used to clean public toilets manually. Following complaints over cleanliness, the civic body has decided to use jetting machines. Instead of monitoring the process centrally, zonal officers will float tender, hire agency and handle the project.”

One of the officers on condition of anonymity said, “Ward staff used to clean public toilets. When they are on leave or weekly off, the toilets were not getting cleaned. There were also complaints about maintenance of toilets. PMC on trial basis used jetting machines to clean toilets. After receiving good public response, PMC decided to execute the plan across the city.”