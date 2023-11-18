PMC clears the decks for redevelopment of Wadas

Clearing the decks for the redevelopment of the historic Wadas in the old city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Thursday issued a notification which no longer makes it mandatory to leave a one-metre side-margin for the redevelopment of old structures built on narrow roads that are only six metres’ wide. The notification is applicable to the Wadas which are under 1,000 square metres in area. Earlier, it was compulsory to leave a one-metre side-margin for the redevelopment of old structures located on narrow roads but the notification issued by the PMC Thursday has done away with that clause.

(HT FILE)

The move is expected to expedite the redevelopment of the many old Wadas located in the central parts of the city. According to a recent survey conducted by the PMC building permission, development and control department, there are around 3,000 Wadas which require redevelopment.

Pravin Shende, executive engineer of the PMC who is handling the redevelopment of the Wadas, said, “Earlier, it was mandatory to leave a one-metre side-margin for the redevelopment of Wadas and other structures located in congested areas. Now, the PMC commissioner has removed that clause…” Shende said that most Wadas located in the heart of the city are facing the side-margin issue.

“After the PMC commissioner’s decision, the developer can redevelop the Wada structure by paying premium charges to the PMC at the ready reckoner rate. It will be calculated by adding the total area of the side-margin. The charges will be 10% for residential properties, and 15% for commercial properties,” Shende said. Following this decision, the developer or owner can construct parking plus multi-storeyed buildings in the Peth areas. “It will boost redevelopment in the Peth areas and will help to solve the long pending Wada redevelopment issue,” Shende further said.

Earlier, there was the side-margin rule in the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) for Maharashtra and the PMC’s Development Control (DC) Rules for development of properties with a height of 15 metres to 24 metres. However, the rule was creating obstacles for the redevelopment of Wadas. Local representatives across political parties demanded that the one-metre side-margin rule be relaxed for revitalisation of the historic Wadas.

Hemant Rasane, former standing committee chairman and former corporator of Kasba Peth, said, “After our demand, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar wrote a letter to the state urban development department and demanded that the side-margin rule be relaxed. However, the state government clarified that the municipal commissioner can take such a decision by charging a hardship premium. Thereafter, the PMC commissioner took the decision which helped resolve the old Wada structural issue.”

Nirmala Kolhe, owner of a Wada in Rasta Peth, said, “The decision will help the long pending redevelopment of the Wadas. It will help the owners, developers and tenants. It is an important decision capable of changing our lives.”