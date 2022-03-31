PMC collects record property tax revenue of 1,845.91 crore

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a record ₹1,845.91 crore revenue till March 31, 2022 from property tax. In the last financial year 2020-21, PMC received ₹1,664.15 crore revenue from property tax.

Property tax department head Vilas Kanade said, “Thursday was the closure day of financial year 2021-22. The civic body was collecting revenue till the last day. The PMC able to collect ₹1,845.91 crore income from property tax.”

Kanade said, “From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. a total of 861,671 property owners paid the tax. By considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, maximum citizens preferred to pay tax online. This year, the property tax department noted an addition of 71,220 new tax payers.”

According to the property tax department, 5.81 lakh property owners preferred to pay tax online, and the total amount received through online payment is ₹935.21 crore. A total of 1.11 lakh property owners paid their taxes via cheque, the total of which amounted to ₹670.14 crore. A total of 1.46 lakh property owners preferred to pay their taxes in cash, the total amounted to ₹179.89 crore.

PMC received ₹2,002 crore income from building permission

After a lax period, due to Covid-19, the real estate sector in saw a boom after Maharashtra government’s rebate scheme in property registration. This scheme has helped the department achieve record revenues in 2021-2022. City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “Till March 31, 2022, PMC received ₹2,002 crore income which is 169 per cent more than the target. In the year 2020-21, PMC received only ₹507 crore income from building permission due to lockdown and pandemic.

Headline: Money matters

Property tax collection in last five years

Year/ Property tax collection

2017-18/ ₹1,084.39 crore

2018-19/ ₹1,184.38 crore

2019-20/ ₹1,262.95 crore

2020-21/ ₹1,664.15 crore

2021-22/ ₹1,836.91 crore

