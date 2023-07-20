PMC commissioner asks administration to act on encroachments and potholes

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday warned civic administration stating that action will be taken if they fail to act against unauthorised encroachments

The commissioner also expressed unhappiness over the road works in various parts of the city which went on till late June and potholes have already come up. (HT PHOTO)

As the number of complaints regarding encroachments by hawkers, food stalls has risen, Kumar on Tuesday took a review and instructed administration to initiate a fresh drive immediately.

“We have received several complaints regarding encroachments. Despite the inspectors keeping vigil, the complaints have risen. I have asked the administration to start a drive to get rid of encroachers,” said Kumar.

The commissioner also expressed unhappiness over the road works in various parts of the city which went on till late June and potholes have already come up. Some of the roads which were recently tarred have also seen potholes. According to officials, Kumar has asked the road department to use cold mix to clear these potholes and start continuous drive.

