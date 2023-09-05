PMC committee indict medical college dean who was suspended for taking bribe

The three-member committee constituted by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has indicted Dr Ashish Shrinath Banginwar (54), ex-dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College for accepting bribe from students for admission.

The committee submitted its report to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday. “The three-member committee has submitted the report, which has found the ex-dean’s involvement in alleged illegal activity. PMC will now initiate action against him,” said Kumar.

The commissioner’s office stated that according to the report, the dean is guilty and the whole report is yet to be read, after which action will be taken.

The three-member committee included Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bhagwan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner (general administration) Sachin Ithape, and Deputy Commissioner (vigilance) Mahesh Patil.

The case

On August 8, the Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the dean of the PMC-run college. He was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh for the admission of a student to an MBBS course under the institutional quota, sending shock waves in the education sector. According to ACB officials, the dean had demanded ₹16 lakh bribe other than the government fees of ₹ 22.50 lakh from a parent to secure the admission of his son to the MBBS course. The man then approached the ACB and meanwhile told the dean that he would pay ₹10 lakh as the first instalment. A trap was set and Bangirwar was nabbed when he was accepting ₹10 lakh. Following his arrest, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers damaged the dean’s office on the college premises.

