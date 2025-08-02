PMC conducts drill on preventing vector-borne diseases at hostel

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday conducted sessions on how to manage vector-borne diseases at the civic-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Boys Hostel on Ghole Road. The hostel inmates were also screened for symptoms of dengue or other mosquito-borne illnesses, said PMC officials. PMC officials said that the civic Insect Control department sprayed insecticides around the hostel campus. Out of the 58 hostel inmates, five students with symptoms such as fever and body ache were screened for dengue, which tested negative. (HT PHOTO)

During last year’s monsoon, the hostel had turned into a hotspot for vector-borne diseases, with two suspected deaths and 27 cases of dengue, and 13 cases of chikungunya. Thirty one students had to be admitted to Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital. To prevent such a scenario, pre-emptive measures are being taken this year.

“The hostel activities were part of a bigger awareness campaign launched to update citizens on mosquito identification, breeding, and preventive measures,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief of PMC.

The civic health team also conducted a health check-up of the students and requested them to immediately visit PMC-run hospitals for any health issue, and avoid self-medication.

Dr Dighe added, “The hostel staff were informed to regularly drain water collected behind refrigerators, in plant pots, on terraces, and use plastic sheets or tin roofs in parking areas to prevent mosquito breeding. We have also instructed ward officials to conduct regular spraying of insecticides and fogging at the hostel campus.”