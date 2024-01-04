PMC continues to turn blind eye towards encroachments outside Katraj Zoo

Despite an increase in the encroachments outside the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj, no action has been taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation ( PMC). Two shelters have come up close to the boundary wall of the zoo near the Morebaug bus stand on the footpath. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Recently, two shelters have come up close to the boundary wall of the zoo near the Morebaug bus stand on the footpath. The height of the boundary wall is low and anybody can easily jump inside the zoo, after climbing on these shelters.

Also, hawkers’ encroachment outside the zoo is a long-pending issue. Over the years the issue has increased on a significant level, and footpaths of both sides outside the park have been encroached on by the street vendors, and fruit sellers.

On December 23, Hindustan Times reported a potential threat to wildlife inside the zoo posed by these shelters.

The PMC ward officials had assured to take proper action on those if found unauthorized. However, no action has been taken so far.

A senior PMC official requesting anonymity said the encroachment issue outside the Katraj Zoo has risen significantly. There is a lot of political intervention in this area, creating hurdles for strict action against such encroachment.

Madhav Jagtap, deputy commissioner, encroachment department, PMC, said, “There are encroachment issues outside the Katraj zoo. We took action against street vendors, and hawkers that are encroaching on the footpath in this area, however, the issue is continuing.”

“About the particular shelter set up near the boundary wall, I will get more information and if found unauthorised, we will remove them immediately,” he said.