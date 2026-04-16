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PMC demolishes seven RMC plants

Officials said this was the first time the civic body had undertaken a large-scale crackdown on RMC plants, a move that has unsettled sections of the construction industry

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:18 am IST
By Abhay Khairnar
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In a major demolition drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday bulldozed seven ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Kharadi–Lohegaon area, despite reported pressure on the administration.

While the administration maintained that the drive was carried out without major hurdles. (HT)

Officials said this was the first time the civic body had undertaken a large-scale crackdown on RMC plants, a move that has unsettled sections of the construction industry.

Somnath Bankar, head, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “As per instructions from the municipal commissioner and the additional municipal commissioner, we carried out a drive against seven RMC plants near the Kharadi IT park. Adequate police deployment was ensured. A total of 16 heavy machines, five gas cutters and two breakers were used. Around 30 additional anti-encroachment inspectors and 85 staff members participated in the operation.”

While the administration maintained that the drive was carried out without major hurdles, Bankar admitted that arguments broke out at the site during the operation.

Allegations have also surfaced that a corporator’s husband attempted to obstruct the drive. On April 13, the municipal commissioner received a complaint seeking action against alleged encroachments on survey number 123 in Lohegaon and demanding action against the RMC unit. He claimed that the project’s political backing had earlier stalled action.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PMC demolishes seven RMC plants
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