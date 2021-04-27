PMC deputes two firemen at every Covid care centre in city... 24x7

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken cognisance of fire incidents at the Kamala Nehru hospital and has decided to depute firemen, 24x7, at 16 Covid-19 care centres in the city. Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal issued the order on Tuesday.

The corporation fire department has carried out a fire audit of all PMC-run hospitals, including Kamala Nehru hospital.

The fire department has also provided training to staff on how to control and avoid incidents of fire.

A minor fire took place in the hospital parking area on Monday. It was put out in time.

The fire department is also carrying out audits of all private hospitals.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner said, “We have already conducted a fire audit of PMC hospitals and there were hose pipe, water tank and electrical pump repairs suggested by the fire department.”

PMC nodal officer to monitor oxygen supply

The PMC will now have a nodal officer to keep a check on the medical oxygen supply system at PMC hospitals.

The PMC has deputed Yuvraj Deshmukh, a superintendent engineer of the building permission and development department, to monitor the medical oxygen supply system at PMC hospitals. He will also be in charge of new installations of oxygen systems at PMC hospitals.

There are leakages due to the poor condition of the pipes, valves and generators.

Khemnar said, “We have taken measures to control leakages at COEP and Baner Covid hospital.”

Khemnar said, “At present, we have sufficient oxygen in PMC hospitals. We have issued an order to install oxygen plants in a week at Dalvi hospital, Naidu hospital and a new hospital in Baner.”

₹20 lakh for oxygen filling station

PMC has sanctioned ₹20 lakh for the building of an oxygen filling station at Naidu hospital, which will provide Jumbo oxygen cylinders. On Tuesday, the standing committee approved the proposal. The standing committee also approved a proposal of temporary appointments of data operators at vaccination centres.

