PMC diverts 300 crore reserved for big projects towards ward-wise development works

In an attempt to draw political mileage in the upcoming civic body polls early next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered an opportunity to corporators ahead of elections to spend around ₹300 crore in ward-level development works.

In two days, the general body meeting diverted big projects allocation of funds to around 800 small ward-wise development works.

During the general body meeting on Thursday, which was the last for the financial year-2020-21, BJP ruled PMC passed fund diversion proposal of more than ₹300 crore to different ward level works. It includes cement concretization of lanes, asphalting of roads, material for open gymnasiums, development of ward level roads, drainage chamber repairing work, and public toilet repair works.

Last year, the standing committee sanctioned a ₹7,390 crore budget for 2020-21 which was higher than the draft budget of ₹6,229 crore of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, development works were hampered as the administration was fully concentrating on health service. The PMC, therefore, cut down the budget by 40 per cent on various development works except for health, water, drainage, and road development.

Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor said, “Due to the Covid pandemic, most of the projects could not be completed and major work was hampered. As a result, the corporators did not get money to spend on their ward related development works. At the end of the financial year, it is not possible to spend all allocation of big projects. So, we took a decision to give (divert) the big project allocation to all corporators for ward-level development work.”

According to a senior official, even if the general body meeting has passed a proposal of diversion of funds, it is not possible to float tenders and give work order of all these development works by March 31, 2021.

Ganesh Bidkar, leader of House in PMC said, “We have taken a decision for the development of the city and to provide the necessary infrastructure to citizens. It was an important decision for the welfare of the city and its citizens. So, we took the decision and passed 196 proposals in two days.”

Big project funds diversion

In the last general body meeting, all party leaders passed diversion funds of major projects such as the High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), Katraj-Kondwa road widening, Kothrud Kala Akadami, purchase of electronic buses on PPP model, Shivshursti, Kothrud Kala Akadami, renovation of Balgandharv Rangmandhir.

Besides that, the general body meeting took a decision to divert the funds of more than five crores which was allocated to lay down the proper drainage system in Ambil-Odha flash flood-affected areas.

In 2019, Katraj, Kondhwa, Sahakarnagar, Dhanakwadi faced a flash flood in which around 25 people died. The PMC had evacuated 3,500 people and shifted to nearby schools. Therefore, the administration proposed drainage work in Ambil Odha affected areas in Upper Indiranagar, Gururaj society, Treasure Park, Araneshwar, Gajanan Maharaj Math Mitra Mandal, Ambedkar Vashat, Dandekar Pul – Sinhagad road as well as the construction of a retaining wall along both sides of Ambil Odha.

Vivek Velankar, civic activist said, “The PMC has forgotten a note which is mentioned in the budget book that diversion of funds will not entrain. After the diversion of more than ₹300 crore in the last few days, it has killed the purpose of the budget. Actually, the PMC should have to stop drafting a budget. It is really unfortunate that political parties which introduce fancy projects in their budget divert funds to very small ward level work at the last moment. Katraj-Kondwa road widening and HCMTR project is one of the major projects of the city. But all political party corporators divert funds keeping an eye on the upcoming civic polls. It is nothing but misusing taxpayers’ money.”

Major diversions

Name of project Allocation (in crore)

HCMTR Road ₹100

rHCMTR land acquisition ₹1.45

Road development of HCMTR RS 8.55

Katraj-Kondwa road widening ₹12

Electronic Bus (GCC Mode) ₹64

Shivshrusti ₹23

Kothrud Kala Akadami ₹18

Renovation of Balgandharv Rangmandir ₹9.70