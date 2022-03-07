PMC draft budget: Public-Private Partnership to be key driver in project funding

PUNE As the seventh pay commission has brought on the additional salary burden on PMC, thus keeping the funds to other projects to a bare minimum. However, with ongoing projects like the river development, Metro and 24x7 water scheme, the civic body has decided to drive a large portion of its funding by executing the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for various PMC projects.

“We will adopt the PPP model prominently in various projects.The seventh pay commission has brought major burden on civic budget. With mega projects ongoing, we keep the funds ready. Considering this, we are promoting the PPP model to complete other works.It would not affect our revenue as some models are in such a way, that the civic body will make revenue from these models,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Kimar added, “It is not possible to make available budgetary allocation for each project, but it is also important to do these projects on priority. Thus, we are also issuing development credit note to developer. In order to get this credit note, the developer has to invest in projects mainly roads, bridges and flyovers. He can then use this note to pay his building permission, property tax, digging charges and other PMC services. Many developers are coming forward for this model.

PPP projects by PMC in 2022-23

Cancer hospital at Baner ( ₹1,000 crore)

Riverfront Development Second phase ( ₹350 crore)

Eight roads in Kharadi

Three roads in Baner

One road each in Kondwa and Mundhwa

Bund Garden to Mundhwa - 5.5 Km riverside road