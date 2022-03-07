PMC draft budget: Public-Private Partnership to be key driver in project funding
PUNE As the seventh pay commission has brought on the additional salary burden on PMC, thus keeping the funds to other projects to a bare minimum. However, with ongoing projects like the river development, Metro and 24x7 water scheme, the civic body has decided to drive a large portion of its funding by executing the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for various PMC projects.
“We will adopt the PPP model prominently in various projects.The seventh pay commission has brought major burden on civic budget. With mega projects ongoing, we keep the funds ready. Considering this, we are promoting the PPP model to complete other works.It would not affect our revenue as some models are in such a way, that the civic body will make revenue from these models,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.
Kimar added, “It is not possible to make available budgetary allocation for each project, but it is also important to do these projects on priority. Thus, we are also issuing development credit note to developer. In order to get this credit note, the developer has to invest in projects mainly roads, bridges and flyovers. He can then use this note to pay his building permission, property tax, digging charges and other PMC services. Many developers are coming forward for this model.
PPP projects by PMC in 2022-23
Cancer hospital at Baner ( ₹1,000 crore)
Riverfront Development Second phase ( ₹350 crore)
Eight roads in Kharadi
Three roads in Baner
One road each in Kondwa and Mundhwa
Bund Garden to Mundhwa - 5.5 Km riverside road
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.
-
'Unhappy with my performance; 40s, 50s are nothing': Axed IND star plans return
A star promising batter, who currently is not part of any Indian team is hoping to put up a good show in the Ranji Trophy, hoping to make a comeback to the national team soon.