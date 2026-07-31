PMC earmarks 114.89 crore for Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2027 infrastructure

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved the reallocation of ₹114.89 crore for road and electrical infrastructure upgrades ahead of the Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2027, an international cycling event.

Pune, India - Feb. 13, 2019:Anjali Ranawade of Maharashtra in action during girls individual pursuit final event in the under 17 category at 64th National School Ganes (Cycling- Track) at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Balewadi in Pune, India, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. (Photo by Milind Saurkar/Hindustan Times) (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

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The standing committee cleared the proposal on Thursday, allowing the civic body to undertake improvement works along the 84-km race route and install required electrical infrastructure. Since the 2026-27 civic budget has no separate allocation for the event, funds will be diverted from various ongoing road projects.

The proposal, which has already received approval from the finance committee, will now be placed before the general body for final clearance.

During the meeting, committee members raised concerns over the quality of road repairs carried out for the previous cycling event in January 2026. Several stretches, including Gokhale Chowk, Paud Phata, Vanaz, Fergusson College Road, Shaniwar Wada, University Chowk and Nal Stop, were reported to have developed potholes within months.

The committee directed the civic administration to conduct an independent technical audit of the repaired roads and ensure that contractors rectify defects covered under the defect liability period without additional cost to the civic body.

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{{^usCountry}} Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the city must ensure world-class infrastructure for the 2027 event while maintaining quality, transparency and accountability in road works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the city must ensure world-class infrastructure for the 2027 event while maintaining quality, transparency and accountability in road works. {{/usCountry}}

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