PMC election office makes changes in 3.45 lakh voters, publishes final voters list

After receiving as many as 4,273 objections, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election office has made changes in 3.45 lakh voters before publishing the final, ward-wise voters’ list on Thursday. As per the final voters’ list, there are a total 34.53 lakh voters. The voters’ list is available on the PMC website as well as at the regional ward offices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC election officer Yashwant Mane said, “After receiving 4,273 objections, the PMC election office carried out site visits. The maximum number of objections had to do with voters residing in one ward while their names had been added to adjacent wards. As per the final voters’ list, there are changes in 3.45 lakh voters.”

“As the PMC had more objections, it requested the state government for an extension for publishing the final voters’ list as there was a lot of work to be done. As per the final list, there are changes in 3.45 lakh voters who have now been transferred to the wards to which they belong.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded that the election be carried out as per the 2017 formula and instead of having three members in each ward, there should be four members per ward. BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar demanded that each panel comprise four members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}