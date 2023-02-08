Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC encroachment team attacked by locals, case registered

PMC encroachment team attacked by locals, case registered

pune news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:49 PM IST

At around 1 pm, a woman along with four-five men gathered a crowd of around 40-50 people and started pelting stones

The incident took place on Spicer Shagvi road in Aundh on Tuesday at around 1:00 pm during an anti-encroachment drive in Aundh. (HT PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

The Pune police has registered a case after a team of Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) encroachment department was attacked by a local mob during an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, said police officials

The incident took place on Spicer Shagvi road in Aundh on Tuesday at around 1:00 pm during an anti-encroachment drive in Aundh.

Gajanan Sarane officer from PMC anti-encroachment department said, “We began the drive at 11 am. The drive continued smoothly for two hours despite opposition from locals. At around 1 pm, a woman along with four-five men gathered a crowd of around 40-50 people and started pelting stones. The staff was manhandled and abused by an angry mob.

After the incident, the PMC team rushed to Chaturshrungi police station to register a case in the matter.

Babasaheb Zharekar, assistant police inspector said, “As per the complaint filed by the Sarane we have registered a case under relevant section and as of now one person has been arrested.”

A case has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station under sections 353,332,143,147,148,149,504,506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP