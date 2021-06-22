PMC faces manpower shortage: Labourers flown in from U.P, Bihar

Maharashtra which saw agitations on the streets against labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar a decade ago, is now offering a red carpet by flying them in. After Maha Metro, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to bring back 100 workers by air next week.

Due to Covid -19 pandemic and lock down, labourers working at various places travelled back to their home state, however, as cases have fallen, work has begun at most places. In order to boost the economy and get infrastructural works done, government agencies and private organisations are flying migrant labourers in from their home state.

Both government authorities and private establishments are facing the problem of worker shortage.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pavaskar said, “The work of water tanks is going on, but contractor is facing a manpower shortage. The contractor is only carrying out the work with 40 per cent work force. Now to speed up the work, it is decided to bring workers by air. Next week the contractor decided to bring 100 workers who have expertise in water tanks. Even after opening up of first lock down, PMC had flown in some labourers by air.”

Maha Metro’s director work Atul Gadgil said, “It is true that there is shortage of workers. We are trying to bring them back. Last time, we provided air travel for bringing back the labourers.”

Sambhaji Bhosale, hotel owner said, “As government allowed to open restaurants, we are facing a man power shortage. The staff is mainly from the northern state. They are not getting railway tickets so I asked them to travel by air, without them it is tough to start operations.”

Private contractor Sandeep Shah said, “I asked the labours to hire a bus or small cars from their locality and return back. I promised them to bear the cost of their travel.”