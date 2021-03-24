PMC forms team to speed up 24x7 water supply project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has deputed nine engineers to speed up an ambitious equitable and regular 24x7 water supply project which is getting delayed beyond schedule.

Recently, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar conducted a meeting on a 24x7 water supply project. In the meeting, the civic body chief expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the project. The civic body has also imposed a fine of more than one lakh per day on contractors for slow work.

The project’s deadline is March 2023, and the work began in 2018. With only two years remaining for the completion date, the project’s pace must be increased.

After the review meeting, the commissioner has issued an order to depute a team of nine engineers who had been involved in the completion of the ambitious project of Bhama-Askhed.

Suresh Jagtap, PMC additional municipal commissioner said, “A team will help the contractors and resolve ground issues such as getting permission from different agencies for digging and laying pipelines, creating awareness, and coordinating with different departments.”

The team consists of executive engineer Sandesh Kadu, deputy engineer Manoj Gathe, Vijay Havaldar, Nivruti Utale, Rajesh Bhutkar, Uday Kodhe, Rajesh Khade, Deepak Sonawane and Suhas Mahendrekar. At present, these engineers are working in the water, road, and drainage departments.

Now onwards, they will keep a tab on the 24x7 water project work and provide information to additional municipal commissioner Suresh Jagtap, the chief superintendent engineer of the water department. A meeting will be held every fortnight.

On the irregular, uneven, and insufficient water supply problem in the city, the PMC initiated the project of 24x7 water supply project in the city. The project was approved in February 2018. The total cost of the project is ₹2,550 crore. Of that, the PMC raised ₹200 crore through bonds. The PMC also levied water charges for the 24x7 project, and they have been charging since 2018. However, the actual project work started last December 2018 in the city. Under this project, the contractors should have to lay down 1,600 water pipelines and install 3.5 lakh water metres.

L&T company will construct 80 overhead water tanks, on both fronts, L&T is behind schedule. Therefore, the PMC has imposed a fine of more than one lakh per day for water metre work and ₹35,000 per day for water tank work. Before that, PMC slapped more than 30 notices to companies for delay in work.