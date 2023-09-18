PMC gears up for Ganesh festival

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set for the 10-day Ganesh festival, which will be celebrated from September 19 to 28. Along with Ganesh idol immersion facility,the civic body has also readied infrastructure for the festival.

Dressed in traditional attire, devotees seen carrying Ganpati idols home in Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)

Considering the large number of devotees that will visit the city for the festival, the PMC has updated a list of public toilets on the Toilet seva app. Citizens will be able to identify public toilets by using this app.

The civic body has also appointed fire brigade officials along the Mutha riverbed citizens will crowd the area for Ganesh idol immersion, said officials. The PMC has also erected artificial tanks and deputed mobile tanks for the Ganesh Idol immersion.

The PMPML will also run nigh buses for commuters.

Apart from infrastructure, the civic body is carrying out several events in the city for an environment friendly Ganesh festival. With the help from Cummins India Company, PMC has planned to make manure from the Nirmalya collected at various collection centres. This manure would be distributed to the farmers..

