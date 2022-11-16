PMC gets forest land at Kharadi for STP under JICA

The forest department has agreed to hand over its land at Kharadi to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for erecting a sewage treatment plant (STP). PMC plans to set up 11 new STPs under the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) project.

Jagdish Khanoe, head, JICA project in PMC, said, “We have received an in-principle approval from the forest department for its land at Kharadi. We expect to get the final approval by next one or two months.”

Khanoe said the civic body released ₹55 lakh to get the acquired forest land. The civic official said that with the acquisition of Kharadi land, only Baner property for setting up a STP is left of the 11 planned under JICA.

“Talks are in progress to acquire the Baner land. Meanwhile, various agencies have been appointed to complete the STP project,” he said.