Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC gets forest land at Kharadi for STP under JICA

PMC gets forest land at Kharadi for STP under JICA

pune news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 12:15 AM IST

The forest department has agreed to hand over its land at Kharadi to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for erecting a sewage treatment plant (STP)

The forest department has agreed to hand over its land at Kharadi to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for erecting a sewage treatment plant (STP) (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The forest department has agreed to hand over its land at Kharadi to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for erecting a sewage treatment plant (STP). PMC plans to set up 11 new STPs under the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) project.

Jagdish Khanoe, head, JICA project in PMC, said, “We have received an in-principle approval from the forest department for its land at Kharadi. We expect to get the final approval by next one or two months.”

Khanoe said the civic body released 55 lakh to get the acquired forest land. The civic official said that with the acquisition of Kharadi land, only Baner property for setting up a STP is left of the 11 planned under JICA.

“Talks are in progress to acquire the Baner land. Meanwhile, various agencies have been appointed to complete the STP project,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP