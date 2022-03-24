Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC gets over Rs215cr collected by stamp and registration dept
pune news

PMC gets over Rs215cr collected by stamp and registration dept

The state government has handed over Rs77.45 crore for January 2022, Rs69 crore for February 2022 and Rs69 crore for March 2022. So, a total of Rs215.45 crore has been given to the PMC
While abolishing the Local Body Tax (LBT), the Maharashtra government had implemented an additional one per cent stamp duty on property registration as compensation for LBT. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 05:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The state government has handed over Rs215 crore to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), collected through additional one percentage duty on the stamp and property registrations.

While abolishing the Local Body Tax (LBT), the Maharashtra government had implemented an additional one per cent stamp duty on property registration as compensation for LBT.

PMC officials confirmed that, recently, the state government handed over the amount to the civic body.

The state government has handed over Rs77.45 crore for January 2022, Rs69 crore for February 2022 and Rs69 crore for March 2022. So, a total of Rs215.45 crore has been given to the PMC.

Maharashtra government also handed over Rs78 crore to Pimpri-Chinchwad for the same.

All the municipal corporations had opposed abolishing LBT as they were losing the prime source of revenue and feared they will have to be dependent on the state and central governments.

By abolishing LBT, goods and services tax (GST), a tax on goods and services sold domestically for consumption, has been introduced at pan India level, and local municipal corporations are getting funds as per proportionate.

RELATED STORIES

As the municipal corporations opposed it and raised concerns, the state government introduced one percentage additional surcharge on property registration in their jurisdiction. The stamp and registration department collects these funds and hands them over to the local corporations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP