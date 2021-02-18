PMC gives 15% rebate to regular property taxpayers

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, offered residents paying their property tax regularly, a 15 per cent rebate. The general body of the PMC announced the 15 per cent rebate in property tax in the next financial year, 2021-22.

Recently, PMC had an amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters and gave an 80 per cent waiver of the fine. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “As the PMC had given the benefit for defaulters, there was a demand to give some relief for the honest taxpayers who are paying tax regularly. Already, PMC is giving a 10 per cent and five per cent rebate if general tax is paid in the first two months of the financial year.”

Rasne said, “Now as per the new scheme, all the honest taxpayers who used to pay tax regularly will get 15 per cent tax rebate directly. This scheme is only for residential properties.”

The general body of the PMC on Thursday rejected the a 11 percent hike in the property tax proposed by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, while presenting the draft budget.

All parties rejected the tax hike in the online general body meeting.