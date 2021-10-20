Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC goes easy on fines for no masks; action will start again,say officials
pune news

PMC goes easy on fines for no masks; action will start again,say officials

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped away from fining people for not wearing a mask in public
Roadside mask sellers in Pune. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped away from fining people for not wearing a mask in public. (HT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
By Jigar Hindocha

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped away from fining people for not wearing a mask in public. The wearing of a mask remains a key anti-Covid norm to keep the infection at bay.

Between October 9-19, 73 people were fined by the PMC for not wearing a mask . The total fines collected is Rs36,500.

October 4 is the day 7,000 in fines was collected from 14 offenders by the PMC –the highest single-day collection in the month.

With places of religious worship reopening from October 7 and the festive season already here, Laxmi road, Kumthekar road and other core areas of the city are jam packed. PMC inspector and even police officials are not to be seen.

“Since Navratri started, we have seen few PMC officials standing at Phadatare chowk . Few people arewearing masks and many are wearing it on the chin, not bothering to cover the mouth and nose. We tell them to wear it before entering our shop,” said a worker at a store called Swamini creation, at Phadatare chowk, requesting anonymity.

RELATED STORIES

A senior PMC official, also requesting anonymity, said,”Action will be increased at all the crowded places as we approach Diwali. Our officials will continue taking action at specific areas. Many people have developed the habit of wearing mask so fine collection has dropped nowadays.”

Prashant Hiremat, a daily commuter from Appa Balwant chowk said, “Earlier, traffic police used to stop people who rode a vehicle without a mask. Now this action has stopped.”

A senior police official from the commissioner’s office said,”Action is taken against people flouting Covid norms. More action will be taken in the coming days.”

