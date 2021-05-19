PMC guidelines keep political interference away from vax centres

Pune: A day after vaccines arrived in the city and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued guidelines on vaccination at the centres, the process went on smoothly. The city got its stock of vaccines four days later which meant that the drive had to be shut for two days.

On Wednesday too, the drive was restricted to only the second dose for those aged above 45 years. In view of the shortage of vaccines, the civic body had issued fresh guidelines to restrict any outside interference at the vaccination centres and even avoided giving out tokens from Wednesday which lead to a smoother vaccination drive in the day.

On Tuesday, PMC issued guidelines that all vaccinations have to be registered on the CoWIN portal under the eligible criteria. In view of political party workers hijacking the vaccination centres to provide tokens to their recommended people, PMC had stated that no person, except the health workers, is allowed to enter the centre without due permission and that only those who have an online slot booked and those who have come for walk-ins will enter the premises.

With limited vaccines in the city and no slots available for those aged between 18-44 year age group, the vaccination centres saw no rush and the process went on smoothly. In the case of token system too, only civic officials present at the spot are allowed to distribute tokens and the process for the same would begin at 10 am. The civic chief Vikram kumar in his guidelines also stated that the local ward officer or the health officials concerned at the ward can also seek police protection to maintain law and order if need be.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri Chnchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration issued a statement on Wednesday stating that the vaccination drive for any age group will not carried out within the civic limits on Thursday.