PMC headquarters fail to keep visitor count as per lockdown norms

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters could emerge as a potential Covid hotspot with residents crowding the premises despite restrictions on the number of functional staffers since the last two weeks and posing risk of the virus spread. Many visitors are seen without masks and violating social distancing rules. Large number of visitors has been observed at the health and building permission department.

Those who visited the offices following the Covid protocol a few days ago expressed fears that unchecked crowding could lead to spread of the virus infection.

During lockdown, PMC has issued guidelines that only 15 per cent of the staff would remain on duty and outsiders would need mandatory pass to gain entry into the premises.

However, visitors to the PMC headquarters claim that many are gaining entry without being checked.

“The offices are getting many visitors and it is a cause of concern. We request PMC to toughen measures and ensure that only genuine ones are allowed inside the campus,” said Somnath Patil, a visitor with mandatory pass.

Social activist Anagha Deshmukh said, “Most people seen inside the building visit the health department and could be Covid positive patients or can be asymptomatic as they usually come to take letters from the department for free medicine or availing scheme for poor patients or other health related work.”

Ajit Kankariya, who visited the health department office, said, “I saw people getting inside without being checked at the main gate. They don’t wear masks properly and social distancing norms are being violated blatantly. Only those who have the pass must be allowed while those not wearing masks must be fined.”.

Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “Only citizens with genuine work and mandatory pass are allowed. We will ensure that the strictest protocols are followed so that we can make the surroundings healthier for citizens.”

He said steps will be taken to check the increase in footfall at PMC main office.

