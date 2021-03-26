Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC hikes five per cent rent on new properties from April 1, 2021
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided on a five per cent hike in rent in property tax.

It is applicable to properties that come in the net of property tax from April 1, 2021, onwards. Therefore, there will be a hike in property tax in new properties and not applicable to properties that have already been assessed.

The PMC tax department is claiming it is a regular exercise which is carried out after two years, however, the hike in newly assessed properties rent has been taken by PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar after the standing committee and the general body meeting rejected the proposal of an 11 per cent hike in property tax.

Rent hike reflects property tax bills

The property rent based on the ready reckoner rate is the rate of immovable property based on market value and stamp duty charged as per the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958.

The annual statement rate determined by the state government differs as per urban, influence and rural areas. The rate of rent is based on the property tax charge. After increasing the rent, it will automatically hike the Annual Rateable Value (ARV).

The Annual Rateable Value (ARV) of any land or building accessible to property tax is the annual rent at which the land or building might reasonably be expected to be let-out from year to year. The ARV is an important determinant in the taxation of any premises - be it residential or commercial (non-residential). Further, it may be self-occupied, let-out, or partly self-occupied and partly let-out.

30,000 new properties in tax net every year

According to the PMC statistics, there are around 30,000 properties added every year to the tax net. At present, there are more than 11 lakh property tax holders in the city so far. In this, there are around 85 per cent residential, around 20 per cent commercial and remaining includes open land and mix-use (residential plus commercial).

Vilas Kanade, joint municipal commissioner of PMC said, “It is not a new one, the administration does it after two-three years for new properties. The PMC had done a rent hike two years ago. It is not applicable to properties which have been assessed before April 1, 2021.”

Applicable to all categories

The PMC has divided the city into 53 sections and 700 sub-sections. The rent varies as per the area and category of the property. The PMC charges different rates based on the category properties. The minimum rent of the residential property is minimum 1.75 and maximum 4.60 per month per square feet. Based on this rate, the PMC increased the property tax.

The property tax department has divided properties into three categories - residential (RCC, load-bearing, the tin shed), non-residential ( RCC, load-bearing, tin shed, offices) and open plots (develop open land, parking which can be commercial and residential).

The property tax is assessed on the basis of the carpet area of the building/property. The property tax is calculated on factors such as carpet area of the property, type of property - residential / non-residential / mixed/ miscellaneous/ industrial / open land and as per ready reckoner.

Category of properties: Residential

Existing rent rate Minimum: 1.81

Maximum: 4.60

Revised rent rate Minimum: 1.81

Maximum: 4.83

Category of properties: Commercial

Existing rent rate Minimum: 4.50

Maximum: 14

Revised rent rate Minimum: 4.72

Maximum: 14.70

Category of properties: Open plot

Existing rent rate Minimum: 0.70

Maximum: 1.24

Revised rent rate Minimum: 0.73

Maximum: 1.30

