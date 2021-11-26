PMC initiates inquiry into Ambil Odha compound wall construction

PUNE: Following the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB’s) instructions to conduct an inquiry into the construction of compound walls along Ambil Odha - a freshwater stream that runs through Pune city – the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the said inquiry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Right to Information (RTI) activist Shailendra Dixit filed a complaint with the ACB, alleging negligence in the tendering process in erecting the compound wall along Ambil Odha. As most of the safety walls along the stream were damaged in the floods that took place two years ago, the PMC decided to erect walls around its own properties along Ambil Odha. Dixit claimed that while the original tender cost was Rs15.13 crore, the cost of the project rose to Rs18.59 crore owing to the contractor’s inability to complete the work in time. He said that the project cost got unnecessarily inflated due to negligence on the part of the administration and the contractor. Taking note of Dixit’s complaint, the ACB asked the PMC to conduct an inquiry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Head of the PMC estate department Rajendra Muthe confirmed, “We received complaints about it and the PMC administration is carrying out an inquiry.”

Two years ago, Ambil Odha was flooded due to heavy rain and the properties alongside from Katraj to Sadashiv peth were damaged. While there was demand for compound walls to be erected around private properties, both the state government and civic administration refused permission. Ultimately, the PMC decided to erect compound walls around its own properties that were damaged in the floods.