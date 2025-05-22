Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC issues evacuation notice to Padmavatinagar residents after compound wall collapse

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2025 06:48 AM IST

PMC ने भारी बारिश के बाद धंकवाड़ी के पद्मावतीनगर हाउसिंग सोसायटी के C विंग के निवासियों को सुरक्षित निकासी का नोटिस जारी किया।

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday evening issued an evacuation notice to residents of C Wing in Padmavatinagar Housing Society near Teen Haati Chowk in Dhankawdi, after a section of the compound wall collapsed following heavy rains.

Residents alerted PMC late in the evening, after which civic officials and engineers rushed to the spot to assess the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Residents alerted PMC late in the evening, after which civic officials and engineers rushed to the spot to assess the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Cracks were also noticed at the society’s parking area, prompting immediate concern. Residents alerted PMC late in the evening, after which civic officials and engineers rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

Following inspection, the PMC city engineer department issued a notice to the society, urging residents of C Wing to vacate the building as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

The notice warned, “If residents fail to vacate the premises, the administration will be compelled to seek police assistance and carry out forced evacuation.”

PMC has appealed to residents to move out of the building at the earliest in the interest of safety.

News / Cities / Pune / PMC issues evacuation notice to Padmavatinagar residents after compound wall collapse
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On