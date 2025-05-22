PMC issues evacuation notice to Padmavatinagar residents after compound wall collapse

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday evening issued an evacuation notice to residents of C Wing in Padmavatinagar Housing Society near Teen Haati Chowk in Dhankawdi, after a section of the compound wall collapsed following heavy rains. Residents alerted PMC late in the evening, after which civic officials and engineers rushed to the spot to assess the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Cracks were also noticed at the society’s parking area, prompting immediate concern. Residents alerted PMC late in the evening, after which civic officials and engineers rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

Following inspection, the PMC city engineer department issued a notice to the society, urging residents of C Wing to vacate the building as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

The notice warned, “If residents fail to vacate the premises, the administration will be compelled to seek police assistance and carry out forced evacuation.”

PMC has appealed to residents to move out of the building at the earliest in the interest of safety.