PMC issues notice to 26 illegal rooftop hotels & bars for flouting norms

The committee constituted by the Pune district collector has served notices to 26 illegal rooftop hotels and bars in the past month for flouting norms amid the civic body planning to find a permanent solution to tackle illegal structures that are reopening even after taking action.

While the commissioner did not share the names, officials said, these rooftop hotels and bars are mainly located in Keshvnagar, Lohegaon (New), Kharadi, Baner, Balewadi, Koregaon Park and Mundhwa areas.

Earlier this year, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar had requested the district collector Rajesh Deshmukh to cancel the liquor licenses of unauthorised rooftop hotels and make it mandatory to take NOC from the municipal corporation for opening bars and hotels.

Following this, Deshmukh appointed a committee that sent notices to 26 rooftop hotels and bars between October 20 and November 16.

Kumar said, “We have sent a list of illegal rooftop hotels and bars to the district collector and requested to cancel their licenses.”

According to Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had ordered strict action against rooftop bars and hotels in the city.

“Accordingly, a committee has been appointed in a joint meeting of the collector, municipal corporation and state excise department to take action. That committee issued notice to 26 rooftop hotel operators on the orders of the district collector,” he said.

PMC has been actively addressing issues of illegal rooftop hotels and bars for the last one year. However, a recurring challenge arises as these hotels often resume operations once the PMC concludes its actions.

Additionally, concerns about responsibility in the event of incidents or accidents at rooftop hotels have been raised.

In response, collaborative efforts involving the municipality, police, and the collector are underway to collectively address and resolve the challenges associated with rooftop hotels in the city.

The PMC’s building permission department had been on its toes ever since the first major fire incident at a rooftop restaurant in Baner on June 9 last year.

Following the incident, the PMC commissioner ordered a survey of the rooftop restaurants and directed the fire department to carry out necessary inspections and file a status report.

From last year to till date, PMC has taken action against 90 rooftop hotels in the city. Despite taking action, after a few days, rooftop hotels and bars start again.

