Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC launches amnesty scheme to regularise illegal water connections
pune news

PMC launches amnesty scheme to regularise illegal water connections

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday announced an amnesty scheme to regularise illegal water connections and recover dues from water tax defaulters
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:30 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday announced an amnesty scheme to regularise illegal water connections and recover dues from water tax defaulters.

The city has many illegal water connections, and the administration believes there are anywhere around 50,000 illegal water connections in the city. For the last several years, PMC has been taking action against illegal connections but after a few days they are being restored again. By considering this, the municipal commissioner suggested to launch an amnesty scheme to regularise the illegal water connections.

Many government offices like BSNL, banks, railways, MSEB, police, cantonment boards and private firms like IT Companies, hotels and malls have water tax dues. To recover the tax from them, the PMC launched an amnesty scheme.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The water tax dues are almost more than 600 crore. If these defaulters came forward and paid the tax, it would help the PMC to provide more facilities during Covid-19 pandemic. It has been decided to regularise the illegal water connections from slums and houses erected under the guntewari scheme.”

Rasne said, “This scheme is only for three months. PMC officials would appeal to the government offices and private firms to pay their dues or cut the water connection.”

PMC water department officials said in the standing committee that it is better to regularise the meters as they are using water but not paying tax to PMC. Even if the PMC holds a drive, there is a lot of opposition from the citizens.

PMC said that those who want to regularise their water connection, they need to submit an application at their water zone office with address proof and contact number.

BX

Illegal connection size/ Fine for residential/ Fine for commercial connection

1/2 inch/ 4000/ 8000

3/4 inch/ 7500/ 15000

1 inch/ 19500/ 35,500

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video

New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP