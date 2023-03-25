PMC lays focus on merged areas in budget

Municipal commissioner and administrator Vikram Kumar, after instructions from chief minister Eknath Shinde, has earmarked ₹200 crore for water supply and ₹200 crore for sewage management for the 34 merged villages in the annual civic budget presented on Friday.

PMC will strive to improve water supply in merged areas (HT FILE PHOTO)

Kumar presented the annual budget of ₹9,515 crore for the financial year 2023-24 focusing on merged areas, which have seen large-scale real estate growth.

“The 24x7 water scheme is nearing completion for old city limit areas. PMC had appointed a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) of the scheme covering merged areas to help synchronise with the existing one,” Kumar said while presenting the budget.

Of the 34 merged areas, 11 villages came under PMC limits in 2017 and the rest in 2021.

“There are various budgetary provisions under various heads for merged areas. PMC’s main priority is to create basic infrastructure in these areas like road connectivity, water supply, drainage system, streetlights, health facilities and schools. Gardens and other public amenities will come up in these areas after getting the development plan (DP) approved,” the commissioner said.

Recently, Shinde promised to provide ₹1,200 crore for the merged areas in PMC, on a question raised by Nationalist Congress Party MLA Sunil Tingre in the assembly. Tingre said that the merged villages are facing various issues for lack of funds. Shinde had said, “Even the state government will provide assistance when necessary.”

Kumar said, “As the administration was ruling PMC for almost one year, it has stopped expenditure on beautification work which had become a tradition for past several years.”

PMC seeks additional GST compensation for merged villages

Though the Maharashtra government merged 34 villages with PMC in two phases in 2017 and 2021, the government has not increased the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation in that proportionate. Civic chief Vikram Kumar said, “PMC has requested the state government to increase the GST compensation for the 34 merged villages. We expect the state to accept our request.”

