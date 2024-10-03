PMC legal dept gives green signal to file FIR against bogus doctor

Pune: The legal department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given its opinion to file a first information report (FIR) against a bogus doctor practising in Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area, officials said. PMC legal department has given its opinion to file FIR against a bogus doctor practising in Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The PMC anti-bogus doctors’ cell on August 13 had issued an order to the ward medical officer (WMO) to file an FIR against the person who was running a clinic without requisite qualification and registration with the medical council in violation of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, which prohibits medical practice by unregistered persons.

However, the WMO went on leave and later gave a letter stating that filing the FIR was not possible as PMC has not yet taken over full control of healthcare services in the merged villages, including Hadapsar-Mundhwa.

Hindustan Times on September 30 carried a report titled “Pune civic body health dept contradictory stance in merged villages raises questions” highlighting the contrasting rules followed by the civic body for the implementation of regulations in the newly merged villages. Following this, the PMC legal department on the same day issued directions to file an FIR against the bogus doctor.

Nisha Chavan, chief legal officer, PMC, in a letter stated that the individual does not appear to have any legal educational qualification or a recognised degree, and is not registered with any legal medical council.

“In the 34 merged villages in PMC limits, if licences are issued to private health institutions by the civic health department, the responsibility of filing complaints against bogus doctors lies with the department. In such circumstances, if such a person is providing medical services, it would be legally appropriate to file a complaint with the police under Section 33(2) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, in our opinion,” said Chavan in the letter, whose copy is accessed by HT.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, PMC assistant health officer and incharge of anti-bogus doctors’ cell, said, “The orders have been issued to the WMO directing to file the FIR on priority.”