PMC, Maha to submit affidavit on poor road maintenance in three weeks

PUNE: The Bombay High Court (HC) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra government to submit a reply in the next three weeks as to why city roads continue to be poorly maintained despite the court’s 2018 order. The directive comes after the HC’s hearing of the public interest litigation (PIL) filed in this regard by civic activist Qaneez Sukhrani.

The PIL points out that the PMC had even formed an advisory committee in 2013 for technical guidance for road design. (HT PHOTO)

The HC order states: “The PMC as well as the state government will need to submit their reply in the next three weeks and give answers as to what steps have been taken by them for proper maintenance of roads after the court’s 2018 order.”

Sukhrani said, “We filed the PIL for poor road conditions and submitted various photographs indicating negligence on the part of the PMC.”

The PIL points out that the PMC had even formed an advisory committee in 2013 for technical guidance for road design. In 2016, another report had been submitted for road development and maintenance. In 2018, the court had ordered that the roads be properly maintained after which, even the state government had asked the PMC to act on the court order. However, the PMC failed to comply with the order, Sukhrani pointed out.

The latest HC order states: “Despite the court’s instructions in 2018 and the state government’s guidance, the PMC failed to carry out its duty which is mandatory. It has not taken appropriate and adequate steps to ensure compliance. Both the state and PMC should file an affidavit within three weeks.”