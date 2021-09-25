PMC mulling triple-decker flyover at Sinhagad road

PUNE: The design of the proposed flyover between Rajaram bridge and Funtime cinema on Sinhagad road is likely to be altered in favour of a three-deck structure in keeping with Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari’s suggestion.

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony on Friday, Gadkari had instructed the PMC to consider changing the flyover’s design to at least a double-deck. “The PMC is investing a lot of funds in this flyover. If the municipal corporation adopts the new technique we have introduced in NHAI, there will be a three-layer flyover in the same cost. The first two layers can be used for private vehicles whereas the third layer will be for the elevated metro. I would construct a multilayer flyover in the same budget,” Gadkari had said.

After the Union minister’s announcement, officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) – which is in charge of the flyover - said that they are now contemplating adopting the technique being used by NHAI as suggested by Gadkari. The first two decks will be for private vehicles whereas the third deck will be an additional provision for the elevated metro line in future, they said.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The PMC has now approved Rs135 crore for this flyover which is between Rajaram bridge and Funtime cinema. If by spending a little more than the current provision, we can get a multilevel flyover, we will definitely check that option. I will call a meeting with the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and our engineers for the same and we will discuss it.”

“Although the work order has been given, the actual construction of the flyover on the ground has not yet started. If before starting the work, we can check the possibility of going for a new design, I don’t think there would be any issue. We can adopt all these changes,” Rasne said.

PMC additional engineer and in-charge of the proposed flyover, Srinivas Bonala, said, “We will definitely check regarding the new technique with NHAI. As NHAI has approved a multilayer flyover at Katraj as part of its own project, we will communicate with the same consultant. If the cost is more or less the same and we can get a multilayer flyover in that, we will definitely consider it. We will communicate for the same.”

While the PMC’s earlier plan was to build a single-deck flyover within 36 months, the changes, if any, could delay the work on Sinhagad road, which is already grappling with heavy traffic, often resulting in chaos.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said, “Gadkari called me in the morning on Friday and requested me to come 15 minutes earlier as he had something on his mind. Gadkari suggested that necessary changes be made in both the Sinhagad and Katraj flyovers. Gadkari discussed the idea with me and I think it is good to go for a multilayer flyover in the same cost.”

Earlier, Gadkari had instructed the NHAI as well to consider a double-decker flyover at Katraj after which NHAI is now revising its plan.