PMC now sealing illegal structures along with anti-encroachment drives

PUNE After many years, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) anti-encroachment drive in the city has started bearing fruit and is now being implemented all over the city. So much so that traders and citizens too are now coming forward to remove the encroachments even before the administration does so.

As the tenure of elected members is over and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator, he has given instructions to remove all illegal encroachments in the city. Following his order, all the departments including anti-encroachment and building permission, and ward offices have come together and started the drive in the city.

Anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “It is true that after many years, such a drive is underway for a long time and is bearing fruit. For the last one month, daily action is being taken in various parts simultaneously.

“Earlier, we were only demolishing the illegal structures but now the administration is going a step ahead and either sealing or picking up illegal things from the spot. It is our appeal to the citizens that they should remove the encroachments on their own instead of facing action,” Jagtap said.

Recently, the PMC conducted a drive at Dhanori where some people attacked PMC officials and beat PMC employees. Instead of coming under pressure, the administration and municipal commissioner remained firm on their stance and continued the drive even more aggressively. Jagtap said, “Every day, the drive goes on at five to six various locations in different ward offices.”

Another officer said on condition of anonymity, “We are keeping our drive a secret as citizens will not be able to notice. Earlier on, when we were carrying out the drive, political representatives were opposing it or instructing us not to take action. Now they are not opposing. On the contrary, many elected members are supporting the drive off the record and claiming that despite their wish, they need to oppose the drive as voters approach them. Now, elected members are saying that until such time as the administrator is there, the PMC should remove as many encroachments as possible.”

The former mayor’s organsiation has already extended its support to remove the illegal constructions and encroachments on roads and footpaths.